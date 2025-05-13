Hanmi Bank

EVP, Chief Technology Officer

Navneeth Naidu is the executive vice president and chief technology officer at Hanmi Bank, where he has led transformative IT initiatives since 2018. With over 23 years of experience in banking technology, he is known for aligning IT with business strategy to enhance agility, security and customer satisfaction. Naidu holds an M.S. in management information systems from Texas Tech University and an M.B.A. in finance and marketing. His certifications include CISSP and ITIL V3 Foundation. In the past two years, he has executed a comprehensive cloud strategy, deployed ServiceNow and established modern co-location data centers. He also implemented Wi-Fi analytics and improved backup and recovery systems. Naidu’s automation efforts using ProcessMaker, BluePrism RPA and ServiceNow have streamlined operations and enhanced efficiency. Previously, he held leadership roles at Columbia Bank, American Marine Bank and FirstCapital Bank of Texas. He is also active in education and cybersecurity community initiatives.

