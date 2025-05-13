Convoso

Chief Executive Officer

Nima Hakimi is the CEO and co-founder of Convoso, an AI-powered contact center platform launched in 2006. With 19 years in the industry, he has led Convoso from a startup to a market leader, driving innovation in outbound sales software while maintaining a strong focus on compliance and customer success. Hakimi frequently speaks on best practices for lead generation and compliance. He also serves on the board of R.E.A.C.H. (Responsible Enterprises Against Consumer Harassment), supporting ethical outreach practices in the industry. Under his leadership, Convoso has launched major innovations like Call Catalyst, expanded its workforce amid economic uncertainty and formed key partnerships to support small businesses. He also champions employee development through coaching and training programs. Hakimi supports spiritual education through the Kabbalah Centre and local hiring initiatives. His leadership reflects a mission to build lasting value for customers, employees and the broader Los Angeles community.