Devoted Studios

Chief Executive Officer

Ninel Anderson is the chief executive officer of Devoted Studios, a Los Angeles-based game development company pioneering remote collaboration in the gaming industry. With over a decade of experience, she founded Devoted Studios in 2018 with a vision to decentralize game development and empower creative professionals worldwide. Long before remote work became mainstream, Anderson championed a distributed model that has grown into a global network of over 3,000 professionals delivering high-quality development services. In 2024, she launched Fusion by Devoted, a platform that streamlines how developers connect with top-tier freelance artists for games, AR/VR and virtual production. Previously, she held leadership roles at Room 8 Studio and Wargaming.net, where she gained strategic insight into publishing and production. Beyond her business success, Anderson is a dedicated advocate