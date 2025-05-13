Dream North LLC

Founder & CEO

Nychol Lyna Woods, founder & CEO of Dream North LLC, is an accomplished leader with over a decade of experience in education, finance, nonprofit management and community development. She holds a B.S. in accounting and an M.B.A. from CSU Dominguez Hills, and an M.S. in international business from Schiller University. Woods has worked with HeadStart, LAUSD and the Los Angeles County Office of Education, and is the founder of Dream North LLC, a consulting firm focused on empowering underserved communities through arts, education and development. Since 2016, her nonprofit, Dream North Foundation, has impacted over 5,000 children and families across five states and The Bahamas. She has secured over $250,000 in grants and launched programs such as a culinary arts after-school initiative with LAUSD and Chef Swinson, sponsored by Supervisor Holly Mitchell.