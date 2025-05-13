Advertisement

Oded Noy

A portrait of Oded Noy

Crexi
Chief Technology Officer

Oded Noy, chief technology officer at Crexi, leads innovation in commercial real estate technology. With over 20 years of experience, he has co-founded and advised multiple SaaS companies and played a key role in taking TrueCar public in 2014 as its CTO. He is also a managing partner at Amplify.LA and a partner at Bloom Equity Partners. Noy founded and chairs the LA CTO Forum, the largest group of CTOs in the U.S., and remains a prominent voice in the tech community. At Crexi, he supports the platform’s mission to streamline commercial real estate transactions. Since 2015, Crexi has facilitated over $615 billion in transactions and provides a robust marketplace for over $7 trillion in property value. With more than 300 employees across offices in Los Angeles, Irvine and Miami, Crexi continues to set the standard in the CRE sector.

