Crexi

Chief Technology Officer

Oded Noy, chief technology officer at Crexi, leads innovation in commercial real estate technology. With over 20 years of experience, he has co-founded and advised multiple SaaS companies and played a key role in taking TrueCar public in 2014 as its CTO. He is also a managing partner at Amplify.LA and a partner at Bloom Equity Partners. Noy founded and chairs the LA CTO Forum, the largest group of CTOs in the U.S., and remains a prominent voice in the tech community. At Crexi, he supports the platform’s mission to streamline commercial real estate transactions. Since 2015, Crexi has facilitated over $615 billion in transactions and provides a robust marketplace for over $7 trillion in property value. With more than 300 employees across offices in Los Angeles, Irvine and Miami, Crexi continues to set the standard in the CRE sector.

