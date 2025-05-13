Hill, Farrer & Burrill, LLP

Director of HR & Administration

Olga Chrysostomides is the director of human resources and administration at Hill, Farrer & Burrill, LLP, where she leads strategic HR operations and workforce development for the historic Los Angeles-based law firm. With over 30 years of experience in law firm management and human resources, she has played a pivotal role in modernizing benefit offerings, negotiating external partnerships and adapting the firm’s retirement plans to better reflect today’s employee needs. In the past 12-24 months, Chrysostomides has navigated Hill Farrer through a critical phase of operational growth, implementing HR practices that increased efficiency, enhanced employee engagement and strengthened organizational resilience post-pandemic. Beyond her professional achievements, she serves as a board member for St. Nicholas Philoptochos, contributing to humanitarian efforts across Los Angeles County, including support for Kids n’ Cancer and MEND Poverty. A proud member of the Association of Legal Administrators, Chrysostomides is known for her advocacy for employee well-being, leadership development and inclusive workplace culture.

