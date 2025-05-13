Skirball Cultural Center

SVP, General Counsel & Secretary

Pamela Kohanchi is general counsel at the Skirball Cultural Center, where she leads legal affairs, government relations and community engagement. Since joining in 2020, she has implemented key policies to improve contracting and corporate governance, while strengthening Skirball’s visibility with elected officials and community leaders. Previously, Kohanchi served as deputy general counsel at LACMA, advising on major initiatives such as a $650-million building project, global partnerships and landmark public art installations, including Levitated Mass. Her legal expertise spans corporate governance, copyright, employment and nonprofit law. She has collaborated with innovation leaders like Google and SpaceX on cutting-edge projects. Kohanchi began her legal career at Sidley Austin LLP and the American Bar Association in Washington, D.C. She serves on the boards of the UCLA Center for Philanthropy and Nonprofits, Arts for LA and Just Whole Care, and is known for her collaborative, thoughtful leadership in both the arts and legal communities.