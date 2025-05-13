TicketManager

Paul Kim, chief marketing officer of TicketManager, has been instrumental in its growth from startup to industry leader in event and guest management. A 14-year veteran, including 10 years as head of marketing, he has driven key initiatives that shaped the brand’s innovation and market leadership. Kim began his career at Washington Mutual, earning two “Rising Star” awards before joining TicketManager in 2011. He quickly rose to top salesperson, then led marketing, growing the team and launching the Official Ticket Management Partner Program. Under his leadership, TicketManager secured partnerships with 11 pro sports teams, including the Eagles, Jets, Texans and LAFC. Kim also leads the company’s flagship Partner Summit, attracting over 150 top brands and speakers like Andy Roddick and Seth Godin. He is active in community service, volunteering with organizations like the American Cancer Society and Habitat for Humanity and is a dedicated member of All Nations Church.

