Fandom

Chief Executive Officer

Perkins Miller is the CEO of Fandom, the world’s largest fan platform, where he leads innovation across entertainment, gaming and pop culture. Since joining in 2018, he has transformed Fandom into a data-driven, multimedia destination for over 350 million monthly users. Under his leadership, Fandom launched FanDNA Helix in 2024, an AI-powered product that provides real-time, first-party fan insights and micro-targeting solutions for entertainment and gaming brands. Helix has already driven measurable increases in brand awareness and engagement for partners like Bethesda and Liquid Advertising. Miller has also expanded Fandom’s portfolio through strategic acquisitions, including GameSpot, Metacritic, Fanatical and TV Guide, positioning Fandom as a one-stop shop for fans across the full consumer journey. He oversees Fandom’s proprietary FanDNA platform and its acclaimed Inside Fandom report, offering key insights into fan behavior. A graduate of Middlebury College, he serves on the board of Herbalife and is a media council member at the Paley Center for Media.