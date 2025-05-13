Reveleer

Chief People Officer

As chief people officer at Reveleer, Peter Prucnel is a seasoned leader with over 30 years of experience in communications, human resources and operations across diverse industries. A value-based care enablement platform, he drives scalable processes that preserve culture while supporting rapid growth. Prucnel’s career spans leadership roles at LegalZoom, Vubiquity, Pallotta TeamWorks and 13 years at The Walt Disney Company, where he set standards in employee communications and training. His background with global companies like Disney, Amdocs and Chase Bank has shaped his ability to lead corporate integration, strategic planning and organizational transformation. A graduate of Marist University with a B.S. in business and communications, he served as student body president and earned both community service and leadership awards. Prucnel remains active in the alumni community and Long Beach area, providing executive coaching and organizational support to local nonprofits. His collaborative, people-first approach continues to improve employee experience, operational effectiveness and business performance.

