Altruist

General Counsel

Piret Loone is general counsel at Altruist, a modern fintech custodian for Registered Investment Advisors. With 25 years of legal and executive experience across startups, IPO-bound firms – including helping take Robinhood public – and Fortune 500 companies, she brings deep regulatory expertise and strategic leadership to Altruist’s fast-growing, highly regulated business. Appointed in June 2024, Loone is Altruist’s first in-house counsel, building its legal function from the ground up. She oversees legal operations across fundraising, product, HR, corporate governance and compliance, and manages a subsidiary and the company’s compliance team. Known for mentoring high-performing teams, she prioritizes open communication and long-term career development. Loone’s leadership style reflects her passion for scaling both organizations and people. She holds a J.D. from Harvard Law, an M.A. from Columbia and a B.A. from Franklin & Marshall College. Altruist is the only custodian to combine clearing, custody and advisory software into one platform – streamlining operations and expanding access to affordable, independent financial advice.

