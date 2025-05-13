Akido Labs

CEO & Co-Founder

Prashant Samant is the CEO and co-founder of Akido Labs, a pioneering health tech company using AI to reimagine healthcare with empathy and accessibility at its core. In 2023, Akido launched ScopeAI, the world’s first AI doctor, marking a major milestone in its mission to deliver exceptional care for all. Under Samant’s leadership, Akido has earned national recognition, including Newsweek’s Top Health Tech Companies and Deloitte’s Fast 500. He and his co-founders were named Ernst & Young’s Los Angeles Entrepreneurs of the Year in 2023. With over a decade in the industry, he has worked with organizations including Stanford, Doctors Without Borders, Orange S.A. and Liquidnet. Samant co-founded USC’s Digital Health Lab, where he helped tackle public health challenges like homelessness through innovative tech. A graduate of Washington University in St. Louis, he also serves as a founding board member of Grid110 and Future Communities Institute, as well as nonprofits advancing equity and innovation in entrepreneurship and public systems.