Pod People

Founder & CEO

Rachael King is the founder and CEO of Pod People, the leading branded podcast studio in the U.S. With 18 years of media and communications experience, she has helped brands – from startups to Fortune 500s – tell compelling stories across platforms. Under her leadership, Pod People has expanded into a full-scale multimedia agency, producing award-winning content for Netflix, HBO, Intuit, Red Bull, SoFi and more. In 2024, Pod People won a Sundance Brand Storytelling Award, earned spots on the Inc. 5000 and Forbes’ “go-to podcasting powerhouse” list and received multiple Ambie, Webby and Signal Awards. A Techstars LA alum, the company is known for its innovative video and podcast campaigns. Beyond Pod People, King is a mentor and industry leader, supporting diverse voices through The Podcast Academy and NYC’s M/WBE Mentors program. She has judged major awards and spoken at top conferences. She also serves on the advisory board of Localeur.