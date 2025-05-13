The Music Center

President & CEO

Rachel S. Moore is the president and CEO of The Music Center (TMC), Los Angeles’s performing arts center, where she has led a transformative shift to a more community-centric and inclusive institution. Since her appointment in 2015, she has diversified TMC’s board from 6% to 63% women and people of color, built an executive team that is 70% women and tripled investment in free and low-cost programs to $11.2 million. Under Moore’s leadership, TMC now reaches over 400,000 residents annually across L.A. County, including 150,000 students and teachers through arts education. She has revitalized key public spaces like Jerry Moss Plaza and Grand Park and introduced programming in 80+ cities. She also served as the CEO of the American Ballet Theatre, launching the diversity initiative Project Plié. Moore is active on several civic and arts boards and led national efforts to advance equity in the arts.

