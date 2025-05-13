The Protein Society

Chief Executive Officer

As chief executive officer of The Protein Society, Raluca Cadar leads a global nonprofit dedicated to advancing the science of proteins and supporting the researchers behind groundbreaking discoveries. Since joining The Protein Society in 2016, she has driven over 400% financial growth and significantly expanded its reach, increasing services to benefit thousands of scientists and students – from undergraduates to Nobel Prize winners. With nearly two decades in education-focused leadership, Cadar has implemented strategic initiatives that include the Society’s annual international symposium, its peer-reviewed journal Protein Science and a robust slate of webinars, grant and student-focused programming. Her work has strengthened support for Los Angeles-based academic institutions such as Caltech, USC and Pomona College, connecting local researchers to a thriving international network. A graduate of both Columbia University and Case Western Reserve University, Cadar brings deep expertise in fundraising, finance and organizational development.

