The MRN Agency

Founder & CEO

Rebecca Núñez is the founder and CEO of The MRN Agency, an award-winning, woman- and minority-owned marketing firm recognized for its cultural intelligence-driven approach. Under her leadership, MRN has been named Adweek’s #4 Fastest Growing Agency in the U.S. for three consecutive years and ranked among the top woman-led, minority-led and international agencies. Núñez pioneered MRN’s proprietary “culture-graphics” system, which bridges demographic and behavioral data to connect with audiences at a subcultural level. This innovation has helped Fortune 100 clients like State Farm, NBA, AT&T and Vectra AI achieve powerful, culturally resonant results. In 2024, she led groundbreaking campaigns, such as Vision:West at NBA Summer League and immersive activations for Vectra AI at Black Hat. She also oversaw major expansions of MRN’s offices and services. While proud of the agency’s growth and accolades, Núñez’s greatest fulfillment comes from empowering her diverse team.