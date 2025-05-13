BPGbio Inc.

General Counsel

Ritesh Srivastava is general counsel at BPGbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharma company leading in AI-powered drug discovery. With 19 years of legal experience across military, government and corporate sectors, he brings strategic expertise to high-stakes legal, compliance and business matters. A U.S. Navy JAG Corps veteran, Srivastava managed sensitive national security cases and worked with the Central Criminal Court of Iraq. He later served as a trial attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice, prosecuting healthcare fraud. In the biopharma industry, he held key legal roles at Spectrum and Avanir Pharmaceuticals, leading M&A, governance and compliance efforts. At BPGbio, Srivastava supports business development, IP protection and clinical agreements, helping drive innovation in oncology, neurology and rare diseases. He is a board member of the South Asian Bar Association’s Public Interest Foundation and the Albert Schweitzer Fellowship, and an active member of the Truman National Security Project.