Norm Reeves - The CAR Group

Chief Information Officer

Rob Krumwiede, chief information officer at Norm Reeves - The CAR Group, is a dynamic leader with 30 years of industry experience and five years at Norm Reeves - The CAR Group. Known for his deep technical expertise and strategic mindset, he leads by example – equally adept in hands-on problem-solving and visionary leadership. Krumwiede fosters a culture of growth, mentorship and excellence, earning the respect and admiration of his team. His passion for technology and people drives innovation and performance across the organization. A UC Irvine graduate and founding member of CXO/RISE, he is also a strong advocate for personal and professional development. At Norm Reeves - The CAR Group, which operates dealerships in California, Texas and Florida, Krumwiede contributes to a values-driven environment built on integrity, teamwork and continuous improvement. His leadership has had a lasting impact, making him not only a standout professional but also a mentor committed to empowering others.

