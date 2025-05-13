WOWS Insurance Services

CEO, President & Co-Founder

Robert Feldman, with 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, serves as the CEO, president and co-founder of WOWS Insurance Services. Specializing in fire zones and hard-to-place risks, he has become a sought-after speaker at the California Association of Realtors, educating realtors on securing insurance for homes deemed uninsurable. Feldman is also actively involved in task forces, collaborating with senior leadership from insurance carriers to address California’s insurance crisis. Furthermore, he leads a public information campaign offering guidance to media, realtors and homeowners on rebuilding homes lost in the recent fires across Southern California. WOWS Insurance Services is redefining how fire insurance is approached in the state, introducing an innovative product that provides homeowners insurance, including fire coverage, for high-end properties. This new offering helps homeowners save up to six figures on premiums, adds value to homes and enhances market stability, supporting both property values and the real estate market during challenging times.