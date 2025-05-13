Freight Right

Founder & CEO

Robert Khachatryan, founder and CEO of Freight Right Global Logistics, embodies resilience and innovation in global trade. Born in Armenia, he began his entrepreneurial journey at age nine selling newspapers. In 2007, Khachatryan launched Freight Right from a small Los Angeles apartment during an economic downturn, armed with a borrowed credit card and a vision to disrupt traditional freight forwarding. Over 16 years, he has transformed Freight Right into a logistics leader known for proprietary technology, ethical practices and democratizing global commerce. The company empowers small businesses with tools previously accessible only to large corporations, making international trade more transparent and accessible. He contributes to major outlets like Forbes, Bloomberg and the Journal of Commerce, and speaks at top industry conferences including TPM and FreightTech. Khachatryan also serves on the board of advisors at USC’s Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute.

