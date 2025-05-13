Los Angeles World Airports

Chief People & Culture Officer

Robert Lowe is the chief people and culture officer at Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), where he leads human resources, labor relations, business, jobs and social responsibility and talent development initiatives. In just one year, he has driven a people-first transformation, enhancing employee experience and organizational effectiveness. With over 20 years of experience – including six in aviation – Lowe has held senior HR roles at Republic Airways and JBT AeroTech, focusing on employee engagement, DEI, workforce planning and talent optimization. He holds a bachelor’s in business management and a master’s in human resources development from Indiana State University. He is also a motivational speaker and community advocate. Lowe co-founded two scholarships at Indiana State, including the Sycamore Alumni Legacy of Change Endowment, supporting students who drive positive change. He is a current board member for Indiana State University, Goodwill of Central Florida and the Angel City Aerospace Foundation.

