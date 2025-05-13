Cushman & Wakefield

Regional President, Southwest

Robert Thornburgh, SIOR, CCIM, FRICS, is regional president of the Southwest at Cushman & Wakefield, overseeing operations across Southern California, Nevada, Phoenix, Colorado, Utah and Idaho. Based in Los Angeles, he leads strategic growth, client service and talent development across the region. With 30 years in commercial real estate, Thornburgh brings deep brokerage expertise and a client-first mindset. He is known for his service-oriented leadership and ability to drive innovation and performance across markets. At Cushman & Wakefield, he is focused on leveraging the Southwest’s strong fundamentals to deliver exceptional client outcomes. Prior to joining the firm, he served as CEO of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR), where he launched a five-year strategic plan that boosted membership and brand visibility. Thornburgh earned his M.B.A. from Pepperdine University and a bachelor’s from San Diego State University. A three-time “Best Boss” honoree by ALM Media, he holds designations including SIOR, CCIM, CPM and FRICS.