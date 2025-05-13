University of West Los Angeles

President

As president of the University of West Los Angeles (UWLA), Robert W. Brown leads one of California’s most inclusive and accessible institutions for legal and business education. With over 25 years at UWLA in roles ranging from adjunct professor to trustee, he has transformed the university into a hub for non-traditional students, career changers and those from underserved communities. Under Brown’s leadership, UWLA has achieved record enrollment, expanded to a new campus in Woodland Hills and launched specialized programs for international students from India and China. In the past two years, he has increased the university’s revenue by 1.5x and more than doubled its profits – allowing for expanded scholarships, faculty growth and new programs including AI. A seasoned attorney with over 40 years of experience, Brown continues to serve on numerous committees like the San Fernando Valley Bar Association, where he advocates for equity in education and professional development across Southern California.