Mesa West Capital

Co-Chief Executive Officer

Ronnie Gul is principal and co-CEO of Mesa West Capital, a leading commercial real estate debt fund manager and part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Based in Los Angeles, he was named co-CEO in 2023, overseeing a lending portfolio with loans ranging from $20 million to $400 million across all major property types. Since joining Mesa West in 2005 after earning his M.B.A. from UCLA, Gul has played a key role in the firm’s expansion from a West Coast platform to a national leader in real estate lending. Mesa West has originated over 450 transactions totaling $28 billion since its inception in 2004. In 2024, Gul helped lead notable financings, including loans for industrial, multifamily and senior housing properties nationwide. His conservative lending strategy – focused on moderate leverage and top-tier sponsors – has guided Mesa West through multiple economic cycles. He is a past president of the UCLA Ziman Real Estate Alumni Group and actively supports charitable and academic organizations in his community.