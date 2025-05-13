Judicate West

Co-Founder & EVP of Business Development

Rosemarie Chiusano Aubert is the co-founder and executive vice president of business development at Judicate West, one of the nation’s leading private dispute resolution firms. Since launching the company in 1993, she has been instrumental in its growth, helping transform it into a nationally respected provider with nearly 90 staff members and a distinguished roster of retired judges and full-time attorney neutrals. Chiusano Aubert leads case management, consulting, marketing, client training and staff development, while also serving on the executive committee and the Diversity & Inclusion committee. In 2024, she spearheaded the launch of Judicate West’s ADR Program Scholarship, providing full tuition for two individuals from underrepresented communities to attend Pepperdine University’s internationally top-ranked Straus Institute Mediation Training Program. She also sits on the board of the Judicate West Foundation, which has funded legal access and education initiatives across schools and courts since 2011 and serves on the board of Public Counsel, the nation’s largest pro bono public interest law firm.