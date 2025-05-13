Zefr

Chief Technology Officer

As chief technology officer at Zefr, Ryan Barker leads the development of AI-powered solutions that advance brand safety and media responsibility across the world’s largest social platforms. With 25 years in the tech industry and over eight at Zefr, he has built an impressive track record in machine learning and large-scale optimization. His leadership has driven industry-first breakthroughs, including the launch of the first-ever brand suitability measurement tools for TikTok and Meta, as well as advanced reporting capabilities for YouTube – making Zefr only the third company to achieve this recognition in over seven years. Barker’s innovations include a patent-pending AI framework for automated ad optimization, helping Fortune 100 brands navigate the digital landscape while protecting against misinformation and harmful content. Previously, he applied AI in finance at ITG and matchmaking at eHarmony and also founded Pokebattler, a gaming analytics platform with over 20 million users.