HiveWatch

Co-Founder & CEO

Ryan Schonfeld is a security industry leader and founder of HiveWatch, a physical security technology company launched in 2020. With 21 years in the field, his career began in law enforcement and counterterrorism, followed by roles in corporate security at a Fortune 500 firm. He later founded RAS Consulting & Investigations and RAS Watch, both precursors to HiveWatch’s innovative virtual Global Security Operations Center (GSOC) model. Despite being a non-technical founder, Schonfeld bootstrapped HiveWatch and secured seed and Series A funding. In 2022, HiveWatch launched its GSOC Operating System and introduced AI Operator, enhancing security incident detection and response. Under his leadership, HiveWatch has rapidly grown, serving enterprises with dispersed locations. Committed to community building, he organizes industry groups and leads HiveWatch’s Board of Advisors, which includes leaders from Buzzfeed, Moderna and Robinhood. Schonfeld holds degrees from George Washington University and American University and serves on several security industry boards.