Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

VP of People Operations & Administration

Saelina Dunn serves as the vice president of people operations & administration at Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, where she has spent the past nine years strengthening internal systems to better support the organization’s mission of affordable housing. Her leadership blends nonprofit management expertise with a deep passion for community building. Over the last two years, Dunn played a key role in the launch of the Wildfire Task Force ReBUILD LA™, a long-term emergency response campaign developed in the wake of the devastating California wildfires. The initiative has helped uninsured and underinsured families rebuild their homes and access critical resources, marking a career-defining moment for Dunn and a major achievement for Habitat LA. In her role, she fosters a people-first culture, encouraging collaboration and ensuring every team member feels valued. Drawing on her background as a youth volleyball coach, she brings a leadership style grounded in teamwork, discipline and inclusivity.