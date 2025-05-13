Shamel Studio

Chief Technology Officer

Sammy Hajomar is the chief technology officer and co-founder of Shamel Studio, where he leads the development of AI-powered tools for film and TV production. With expertise in software development, machine learning and AI architecture, he drives innovation in automated scheduling, budgeting and collaboration. Before launching Shamel, Hajomar worked as a data scientist, building machine learning models and analytics pipelines focused on big data and predictive modeling. His technical background has been instrumental in developing Shamel’s intelligent production management platform. He holds a master’s degree in computational data science from Carnegie Mellon University, specializing in deep learning, cloud computing and scalable systems. At Shamel, users upload a script and receive a shooting schedule in seconds. This data then powers budgeting and call sheet generation, saving weeks of manual work. With two years in the industry, Hajomar is committed to transforming production workflows through automation, user-centric design and AI innovation.