Sandra Iskandar’s Collection

Designer, Founder & CEO

Sandra Iskandar, designer, founder & CEO of Sandra Iskandar’s Collection, is a distinguished businesswoman and community leader with a decade of experience in the bridal and fashion industry. She is the CEO of the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce, where she champions local economic growth and business development. Through her Prom-Motion and bridal donation initiatives, Iskandar provides formalwear to underserved youth and brides, ensuring access to milestone celebrations. She owns Sandra’s Bridal Collection and Sandra Iskandar’s Collection in Lancaster, California, offering custom-designed, couture bridal and evening gowns to clients worldwide. Her boutique is renowned for elegance, craftsmanship and personalized service. She is also a mentor to emerging leaders and entrepreneurs. Iskandar holds degrees from the University of La Verne School of Law and Southern Utah University. She serves on boards for the AV Chambers of Commerce, Sandra’s Bridal Collection and the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster.

