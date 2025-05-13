Akido Labs

Co-Founder & Chief Business Development Officer

As co-founder & chief business development officer of Akido Labs, Sanjit Mahanti leads business development, focusing on expanding its AI-powered medical network, Akido Care. With over 15 years of experience in healthcare technology and innovation, he has held executive roles across academic medicine, population health and tech sectors. As former chief business development officer at Keck Medicine of USC, Mahanti played a key role in launching its innovation management function. Since joining Akido in 2015, he has helped grow Akido Care to more than 90 clinics, 240+ doctors across 26 specialties and over 500,000 patients nationwide. In 2023, he and his co-founders were named Los Angeles “Entrepreneurs of the Year” by Ernst & Young. Akido was also recognized by Newsweek and Deloitte as a top global healthcare tech company. Mahanti serves on the board of Adventist Health Glendale, the largest medical center in the San Fernando Valley.