Dalton Bioanalytics Inc.

Co-Founder & CEO

Seungjun Yeo is the co-founder and CEO of Dalton Bioanalytics Inc., a pioneering biotech company transforming diagnostics with its Omni-MS® platform. Developed at UCLA, the technology analyzes over 1,000 biochemicals – including proteins, lipids, metabolites and toxins – from a single sample, integrating proteomics, metabolomics, lipidomics and exposomics for a comprehensive health profile. Inspired by his prior work in AI-based diagnostics and a collaboration with inventor Austin Quach, Yeo co-founded Dalton to address unmet healthcare needs. Under his leadership, Dalton has commercialized Omni-MS®, secured strategic partnerships, generated revenue and attracted investments from IndieBio, SOSV and others. The platform is used by academic researchers, biotech firms and pharmaceutical companies for diagnostics, wellness monitoring and toxicology. With eight years in the industry and five at Dalton, Yeo continues to lead with a vision of making affordable, multi-disease diagnostics accessible. A University of Chicago graduate, he also serves on Dalton’s board.