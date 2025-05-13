Lifetech Resources LLC

CEO & President

Shaffiq Rahim is CEO and president of Lifetech Resources LLC, a full-service contract manufacturer specializing in premium cosmetic and personal care products, headquartered in Moorpark, California. Bringing 22 years of industry expertise to the role, he joined Lifetech one year ago. Rahim immediately led a significant corporate restructuring aimed at revitalizing the organizational culture, strengthening crucial customer relationships and accelerating the company’s sales growth trajectory. Under his leadership, Lifetech Resources has also increased its commitment to corporate social responsibility initiatives benefiting the Southern California area. Rahim holds a degree from Cal Poly Pomona and actively contributes to the community through his position on the Ventura County Workforce Development Board.

