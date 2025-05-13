Greenberg Glusker LLP

Chief Marketing Officer

Sheenika S. Gandhi is the chief marketing officer at Greenberg Glusker, where she leads marketing, business development, lateral partner recruiting and corporate social responsibility. With 13 years in the industry and over five at the firm, she advises firm leadership on strategic growth and oversees a high-performing team managing events, sponsorships, PR, rankings, digital marketing and client service. In 2024, Gandhi joined the International Board of Directors for the Legal Marketing Association, building on prior leadership roles within the organization. She is a frequent speaker and author on marketing, leadership and DEI. She led a partner coaching program that resulted in a 28% increase in originations, managed 150 media placements, 119 sponsorships and 38 events in 2024 and executed the firm’s 65th anniversary campaign. Gandhi also developed a five-year strategic plan and a brand strategy ahead of the firm’s 2025 website relaunch. She holds degrees from California Western School of Law and the University of San Diego.