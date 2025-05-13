Tala

Founder & CEO

Shivani Siroya is the founder and CEO of Tala, the first financial platform serving the global majority – individuals overlooked by traditional systems. Since its founding, Tala has provided over 10 million customers across Kenya, the Philippines, Mexico and India with access to credit, savings and payment tools. Under Siroya’s leadership, Tala has raised nearly $500 million from investors such as IVP, Revolution Growth and PayPal Ventures. The company has earned recognition on the Fortune Impact 20, CNBC Disruptor 50 and Forbes Fintech 50 lists. Recent milestones include launching a crypto wallet in Peru, securing a $48.5-million loan channeling partnership with Maya Bank and publishing a report with the Atlantic Council. Despite economic headwinds, 2024 marked one of Tala’s strongest years, with customers – especially women – reporting improved financial health. A Columbia MPH and Wesleyan graduate, Siroya is also a board member of Airtm and Echoing Green.