Dekel Capital

Managing Principal & Founder

Shlomi Ronen, founder and principal of Dekel Capital, has spent 25 years in commercial real estate, including 18 in capital advisory. Under his leadership, the Los Angeles-based real estate merchant bank has structured over $10 billion in equity, mezzanine and debt financing. Known for its boutique, tailored approach, Dekel Capital serves elite investors, operators and developers across the U.S., specializing in creative solutions across the capital stack. In 2023, the firm launched Dekel Correspondent Lending (DCL), originating balance sheet and CMBS loans for acquisitions, refinancing and recapitalizations. Ronen also leads Dekel Strategic Investors, a proprietary fund investing JV-equity in senior housing developments nationwide. Notable transactions include over $80 million in multifamily construction financing in Florida and permanent debt in Las Vegas. A graduate of Cal State Long Beach and USC, he serves on several industry boards. He has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal for leadership in lending and finance.

