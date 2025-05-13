Global Liquidation Company

President

Sirous Razipour is the founder and president of Global Liquidation Company, with 36 years of experience in the art and luxury goods liquidation industry. Since 1988, he has operated across 22 U.S. states, South America and the Middle East, specializing in the liquidation and auction of fine art, original Persian rugs, high-end furniture and luxury items. Razipour’s company also consults Fortune 500 firms on inventory reduction, marketing and sales strategies. Global Liquidation sources unique, one-of-a-kind pieces from galleries, shops and manufacturers worldwide—often from distressed or closing businesses—allowing them to offer premium goods at a fraction of the retail cost. Each item comes with a certificate of authenticity, and the company guarantees the lowest national prices. Based in California, the business has won the Pasadena Best Business Award. Razipour is an active member of the Pasadena, San Clemente and Newport Beach Chambers of Commerce.

