GrayMatter Robotics

Head of Finance & Business Operations

Stav J. Davis serves as head of finance and business operations at GrayMatter Robotics, where he brings over 15 years of experience driving growth and operational excellence across a diverse range of tech startups in Los Angeles. With a background spanning robotics, MarTech, FinTech, medical devices and digital media, he has consistently led companies from pre-revenue to tens of millions in recurring revenue. At GrayMatter, Davis played a key role in executing the company’s $45-million Series B raise – one of L.A.’s largest funding rounds for a hardware startup in 2024 – and helped pioneer the subscription-based RaaS (Robotics as a Service) model. He views finance as a strategic engine for innovation and growth, using data-driven insight to allocate resources that maximize value creation. A trained engineer with an M.B.A. from MIT, Davis speaks frequently on the unique advantages of L.A.’s hardware ecosystem, most recently at the South Bay Economic Forecast Conference.