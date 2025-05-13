Pray.com

Founder & CEO

Steve Gatena is a distinguished entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Pray.com, the world’s leading application for daily prayer and faith-based audio content. With a profound mission to grow faith and cultivate community, Gatena has guided Pray.com to remarkable success, becoming the only religious app to achieve Top 5 grossing Lifestyle app status in the Apple App Store, a testament to its widespread accessibility and the increasing demand for digital faith resources for its over 18 million users.

Gatena’s entrepreneurial acumen was evident early in his career. A former NCAA champion athlete, he launched his first venture, REP Interactive, at the age of 22. REP Interactive rapidly became the fastest-growing video agency in the U.S. and was recognized as an Inc. Magazine “Best Workplace.” His entrepreneurial success continued with VideoFort, which grew into Hollywood’s largest aerial stock footage manufacturer, contributing to major blockbuster films and award-winning television shows.

Driven by a commitment to innovation and societal impact, Gatena founded Pray.com. He recognized the immense potential of digital platforms to connect individuals with their faith, creating a user-friendly experience rich with daily devotionals, inspiring podcasts, and cinematic audio Bible stories. The impact of Pray.com extends beyond spiritual enrichment; mental health studies conducted by the platform have demonstrated the positive benefits of app usage on user well-being. Furthermore, Pray.com is at the forefront of leveraging technology for greater good, partnering with Palantir to utilize AI to enhance the reach and operational efficiency of non-profit ministries, thereby amplifying their vital community work.

Under Gatena’s leadership, Pray.com has garnered numerous accolades, including being named a Best Place to Work by the Los Angeles Business Journal, a fastest-growing mental health app by SensorTower, and a top company for employee recognition by TinyPulse. Gatena himself has been honored with CSQ Magazine’s “40 Under 40 Visionary Award.” In a notable recognition of his expertise, he was appointed by the President of the United States in 2020 as a non-partisan advisor to the White House on cybersecurity matters.

With 20 years of industry experience, nine of which have been dedicated to building Pray.com, Gatena also contributes his expertise to organizations such as the USC Digital Media Management Board of Advisors and Beyond the Brotherhood, a nonprofit supporting Navy SEALs transitioning to civilian life.

