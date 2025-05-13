California Credit Union

President & CEO

Steve O’Connell is the president and CEO of California Credit Union, a $5-billion institution named a 2024 Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union. Under his leadership, the organization has achieved record financial performance and membership growth, now serving over 200,000 members. O’Connell has driven digital innovation, operational efficiency and a 96.6% member satisfaction score while significantly expanding employee development and recognition programs. He has prioritized community investment, launching the California Credit Union Foundation and directing over $2.5 million to local initiatives, including $707,000 in 2024 alone. His leadership has advanced financial literacy, education and access to banking services for underserved communities. The credit union is CDFI-certified and offers Bank On-certified accounts with zero fees and overdrafts, along with robust credit-building programs. O’Connell champions internal initiatives including a Women Empowering Women leadership group. He serves on multiple boards and continues to drive California Credit Union’s mission of People Helping People throughout Southern California.