Art of Tea, LLC

CEO, Founder & Master Blender

Steve Schwartz, CEO, founder and master tea blender of Art of Tea, LLC, has spent 20 years sourcing rare, organic teas directly from global growers. His journey began in 1996 while studying preventative medicine at the Ayurvedic Institute, leading to the launch of Art of Tea in 2004. Based in Los Angeles, the company offers custom tea menus, retail teas, hospitality programs, private label partnerships and training. Schwartz implemented Direct Care Trade, a model that ensures fair prices, safe working conditions and sustainable practices by fostering long-term relationships with tea producers. The program has supported infrastructure and clean water projects in tea-growing regions. Art of Tea was recently recognized by Food & Wine for the best tea subscription and honored with the ISPA Innovate Award for its Illuminate Blend, which supports mental health services. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the company remains committed to community impact, including donations to L.A. fire relief.