The Change Company

Founder & CEO

Steven A. Sugarman is the founder and board chair of The Change Company, a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) focused on expanding economic opportunity for underserved communities. Since 2017, he has led the organization in providing over $4.5 billion in home loans to Black, Latino and low-to-moderate income borrowers through subsidiaries including Change Home Mortgage, Change Lending and xChange. Under Sugarman’s leadership, The Change Company has formed partnerships with over 75 major institutions and pioneered innovative financial technologies. He previously served as CEO and board chair of Banc of California, which earned national recognition for growth and community development. A Yale Law School and Dartmouth graduate, he is a California attorney and real estate broker. Sugarman began his career at McKinsey & Company and Lehman Brothers and later co-founded investment firm GPS Partners LLC. Recognized for his impact on diversity, financial literacy and public service, he has received numerous leadership awards.