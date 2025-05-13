Thomas Michael Richards

NINJIO

Chief Marketing Officer

Thomas Richards is the chief marketing officer at NINJIO, a leading cybersecurity awareness training company. With over 25 years in marketing, he oversees all marketing functions, serves on the senior executive team and is a key spokesperson for the brand. Since becoming CMO in 2021, Richards has helped NINJIO triple in size, achieving strong growth and profitability as a top-tier SaaS provider. He played a central role in NINJIO’s acquisition of Israeli phishing platform Dcoya, integrating the companies and enhancing global capabilities. Previously, as founder of Haverty Consulting, he supported major clients like Occidental, Leica Camera and The Ohio State University, while also contributing to 80% of NINJIO’s lead generation prior to joining full-time. Richards has led campaigns for global brands such as Apple, Starbucks and Expedia, and helped prepare Kobe Digital for a successful sale. NINJIO has earned a “Customer’s Choice” from Gartner for five consecutive years.

