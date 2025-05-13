Kiavi

Chief Financial Officer

Tim Lawlor is the chief financial officer of Kiavi, a leading private lender to residential real estate investors with over $23 billion in funded loans. With 17 years in finance and prior roles at Goldman Sachs, Uber and Opendoor, he brings deep expertise in capital markets and strategic planning. In 2024, under Lawlor’s financial leadership, Kiavi originated a record $6.5 billion in loans – up 46% year-over-year – despite a challenging housing market. He also drove five RTL securitizations totaling nearly $2 billion, including two rated deals – among the first in the industry – attracting new institutional investors and boosting profitability. He helped grow Kiavi’s customer base by 30% to 5,500 and supported the launch of New Construction Financing, expanding market share by 3.75%. Lawlor also led Kiavi’s first formal philanthropic initiative, supporting communities affected by the L.A. wildfires. His innovative and strategic approach has been key to Kiavi’s financial success and positions the company for continued growth in 2025.