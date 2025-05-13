Hillcrest Country Club

Chief Financial Officer

Tom Dreifus serves as the chief financial officer of Hillcrest Country Club, bringing over four decades of experience in finance and operations, with 30 of those years dedicated to Hillcrest. A San Diego State University graduate, he began his career at Travelodge and quickly rose through the ranks, eventually overseeing financial operations for a $100 million plus multi-state food service company. His journey includes entrepreneurial ventures in hospitality and marina management and executive finance roles for high-profile venues like the San Diego Sports Arena and Convention Center. Since returning to Hillcrest, where he once worked in high school, Dreifus has led transformative financial innovations – streamlining accounting operations, implementing automated ACH and paperless AP systems and driving millions in savings through strategic insurance renegotiations. His leadership during COVID-19 ensured uninterrupted financial operations and his recent overhaul of the club’s medical benefits introduced zero out-of-pocket healthcare for 90% of employees.

