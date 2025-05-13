Confluential Films

CEO & Founder

Tommy Oliver is the founder and CEO of Confluential Films, a Black-owned production company dedicated to championing culturally specific stories. Under his leadership, Confluential has raised up to $150 million – supported by Goldman Sachs – to finance projects by creators of color. In 2023, Oliver produced Fancy Dance (Apple TV+), Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (HBO) and Young.Wild.Free (BET+), all premiering at Sundance. Going to Mars earned an Emmy and was shortlisted for an Oscar. In 2024, he launched New Fear Unlocked, a horror label debuting with Goons starring Michael Rainey Jr. and Chloe Bailey. He’s also producing Hamlet starring Riz Ahmed and Heist, a sci-fi crime thriller. Oliver co-founded Black Love with his wife, Codie Elaine Oliver. Their award-nominated docuseries and annual Black Love Summit highlight Black relationships and community. He mentors through Sundance and the Academy Gold program and is a photographer whose BLM protest work is archived at the Smithsonian’s NMAAHC.

