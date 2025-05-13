Cydcor

President & CEO

Vera Quinn is the CEO and president of Cydcor, a leader in outsourced sales and customer acquisition. With 25 years at Cydcor, she has driven record-breaking growth, expanded into new industries and fostered a people-first culture. Under her leadership, the company achieved double-digit revenue growth for the second consecutive year in 2024 and expanded its network of independent sales companies. Quinn began her career as a recruiter before launching her own business and later joining Cydcor, where her operational and sales expertise shaped her transformational leadership style. She has enabled Cydcor to deliver end-to-end sales solutions across industries such as home security, CPG and experiential marketing. Cydcor has earned numerous accolades, including DIRECTV Dealer of the Year and Best Place to Work in Los Angeles. Quinn was named a Top 10 Influential Women Leader and honored at the Los Angeles Women of Business Awards in 2024. She also serves as executive director of Liberty Children’s Home in Belize.

