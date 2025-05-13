Perelel

Co-Founder & Co-CEO

Victoria Thain Gioia is the co-founder and co-CEO of Perelel, the first OB/GYN-founded prenatal vitamin company redefining women’s health through science-backed, stage-specific supplements. A former investment banker and private equity investor, she earned her M.B.A. with honors from Harvard Business School and held leadership roles at The Honest Company, Olive & June and Carbon38. Inspired by her pregnancy journey and a personal experience with a nutrition-related birth defect, Thain Gioia partnered with OB/GYN Dr. Banafsheh Bayati and co-founder Alex Taylor to launch Perelel in 2020. Since then, the company has grown over 600% year-over-year, expanded to 21 SKUs and sold 67 million capsules in 2023 alone. Perelel has donated $3.2 million in prenatal vitamins through its 1:1 giveback program with Good+ Foundation and recently supported L.A. families impacted by the Palisades Fires. In 2024, Perelel acquired LOOM, strengthening its mission to democratize access to reproductive health education. Thain Gioia also serves on the CHLA Board of Trustees.