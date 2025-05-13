Dynascale Technologies, Inc.

Chief Executive Officer

Vincent Vuong is the founder and CEO of Dynascale Technologies, Inc., a leading private cloud infrastructure company serving banks, healthcare institutions and nonprofits across Los Angeles. With 25 years in the IT industry, he combines technical expertise with a passion for helping others. He began his career as a top engineer and later joined Alchemy Communications, managing IT infrastructure for major internet companies. In 2012, recognizing the limitations of traditional IT environments, Vuong launched Dynascale to deliver secure, high-performance cloud solutions. Under his leadership, the company has become a trusted provider of managed services, helping organizations optimize operations and protect critical data. He is also known for his mentorship, fostering future IT leaders and promoting innovation within his team. Vuong’s quick response to a major client’s cybersecurity breach, restoring operations within a week, exemplifies his leadership under pressure. A graduate of Davis University, he also serves on the board of Alchemy Communications.