Hanmi Bank

EVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary and Chief People Officer

Vivian Kim serves as general counsel, corporate secretary and chief people officer at Hanmi Bank, a $7.7-billion asset institution. With 14 years of legal experience, including nine at Hanmi, she leads legal, governance, HR and communications efforts. She began her career at Dykema Gossett LLP, handling complex litigation before joining Hanmi in 2015. Kim has led key initiatives, including legal oversight for Hanmi’s first international office in Seoul, opening in 2024. As CPO, she drives recruitment, employee engagement and training, while enhancing benefits, onboarding and performance review systems. She also spearheads philanthropic and community outreach efforts, including wildfire relief and volunteer programs. As corporate secretary, Kim helped Hanmi earn a top ISS governance score. She is a frequent speaker and advocate for women and Asian Americans in law. She also serves on the boards of the Korean American Bar Association and Koreatown Youth and Community Center.